Plans For AJ Lee’s Next WWE Appearance After SmackDown Return

AJ Lee’s return to WWE is officially here, and fans won’t have to wait long to see the former Divas Champion back on TV. According to PWInsider, the talk backstage at the September 5, episode of WWE SmackDown was that AJ is expected to appear on this Monday’s Raw. Her appearance will likely set-up the rumored mixed tag-match, pitting herself and husband CM Punk against fellow wrestling couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

AJ returned after over a decade away during the final segment of SmackDown. Punk, after being slapped yet again by Becky Lynch, reiterated that he would never hit a woman, but knew someone who would. AJ’s theme then played to a massive pop and she was able to get the best of Lynch.

AJ posed with the Women’s Intercontinental Title to end the show, signalling that the tag-match rumored for WrestlePalooza isn’t the only match she plans on having. Currently, no matches have been confirmed for the returning Superstar.

The three-time former WWE Divas Champion and multi-time Slammy Award winner has signed a new contract with WWE, signalling that plenty more big moments are coming. As for what AJ has planned for Raw, fans will just have to wait and find out…