AJ Lee Hints at Potential Collaboration With CM Punk Despite Their ‘No Work Together’ Rule

AJ Lee and CM Punk, married for over 12 years, have differing views on working together. While Punk believes their relationship thrives on keeping work and home separate, AJ hinted at being open to collaborating with Punk if the right opportunity arises.

“There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship.” – CM Punk

During her appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, AJ joked about the longevity of their marriage being due to them not working together, but she also expressed openness to future collaboration, praising Punk’s writing and artistic abilities.

“Oh my gosh, I think the key to being married for 12 years is that we don’t work together. [Laughs] But yeah, it’d be really cool. ‘Never say never’ is what I say to all the things when people ask me where I’m going to work. But yeah, he’s a really good writer and a really good artist — acting and wrestling.” San Diego Comic-Con

Although there is currently no confirmed project, AJ’s comments have left fans hopeful for a potential collaboration. You can see footage of her comments from SDCC 2025 courtesy of BrockLesnarGuy: