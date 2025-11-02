AJ Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship Win

CM Punk is a World Heavyweight Champion once again after capturing the gold at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. In the show’s main event, Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the gold that had been vacated by Seth Rollins due to his injury.

Punk’s win has been a long time coming for his fans, especially after his reign that kicked off at SummerSlam was ended within minutes by Rollins. Taking to social media, Punk’s wife AJ Lee shared that she and the couple’s dog Larry were very proud of the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

This win now makes Punk a seven-time WWE World Champion (not including his 2007 reign as ECW Champion). Punk is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a three-time holder of the World Heavyweight Championship which was retired in 2013. Punk is also a two-time WWE Champion, with his second reign lasting 434 days.

AJ returned to WWE in September 2025 after over a decade away and was victorious in her first match back. While AJ hasn’t appeared for WWE since then, the former Divas Champion has signed a contract, guaranteeing more from the popular Superstar.

With Punk once again on top and his adversary, Seth Rollins expected to be out for months, it remains to be seen what’s next. Whatever is planned, AJ Lee and Larry will be supporting Punk every step of the way.