AJ Lee Reacts To Her First Match In 10 Years

AJ Lee has commented on making her in-ring return after a decade.
The former Divas Champion made an appearance on the WrestlePalooza post-show. This came after she teamed up with her husband CM Punk to pick up a big victory over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the show.
Lee, who originally retired from wrestling back in 2015 was asked how she felt competing in her first match in 10 years. The wrestling veteran said that the whole thing felt surreal:
“The match? It felt amazing, it was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun. “
They Deserve It Even More: AJ Lee
CM Punk has talked a lot about the changes in WWE locker room culture since his return to the company in 2023. When asked if she has felt the same in the short time since her return earlier this month, AJ Lee replied positively:
“Definitely. I mean, everyone was so welcoming and so kind and so complimentary in a way that made me feel like, ‘Oh, I did something and that it meant something to these wonderfully talented women.’
To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them like a mama, and they’re wonderful. I just, I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room.
The evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago; they deserve it now. They deserve even more in the next 10 years.”