AJ Lee Reacts To Her First Match In 10 Years

AJ Lee has commented on making her in-ring return after a decade.

The former Divas Champion made an appearance on the WrestlePalooza post-show. This came after she teamed up with her husband CM Punk to pick up a big victory over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the show.

Lee, who originally retired from wrestling back in 2015 was asked how she felt competing in her first match in 10 years. The wrestling veteran said that the whole thing felt surreal:

“The match? It felt amazing, it was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun. “

They Deserve It Even More: AJ Lee

CM Punk has talked a lot about the changes in WWE locker room culture since his return to the company in 2023. When asked if she has felt the same in the short time since her return earlier this month, AJ Lee replied positively: