AJ Lee and Saraya Tease That Their WWE Rivalry Is Never Over

Saraya made her WWE main-roster debut in shocking fashion in April 2014, when she captured the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee in her first match on Raw. What followed was a feud between the two for much of that year, and eleven years on, could a return match be in the works?

On Instagram, the USA Network account highlighted the eleven-year anniversary of Lee’s match with Saraya (then Paige) at WWE Hell in a Cell 2014. The bout was the final time the pair competed one-on-one in WWE. In her response to the match being called the end of their rivalry, Lee shared on her Instagram Stories that her feud with Saraya is “never over” and declared that she and the Brit are “frenemies for life.”

This message from Lee caught the attention of Saraya. On X, Saraya agreed that their rivalry is “never over” and described AJ as her fairy godmother.

My fairy god mother, never over ? https://t.co/cKiXuVYn5t — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 27, 2025

AJ returned to WWE in September 2025 and won her first match in over a decade that same month. As for Saraya, she has finished her time with AEW, and has made it clear that she is open to a WWE return.

Over a decade after their most recent match, the AJ Lee Vs. Paige feud is still heralded by WWE fans as one of the best women’s storylines the company has ever produced. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on both women, as fans can’t count out another match between the two former champions.