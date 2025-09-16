AJ Lee Shares “Day In The Life” On Her Road To In-Ring Return

AJ Lee is back on the road with WWE, and she has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her first match in over a decade.

In a series of posts to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 15, Lee documented a whirlwind day that included travel, training, a photoshoot, and her dramatic appearance on Monday Night Raw. Lee is set to have a comeback match this Saturday at the WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event, where she will team with her husband, CM Punk, to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Her day began with a 5:00 AM trip to the airport for a 6:30 AM flight. By 10:00 AM, she was in a ring in Connecticut, “attempting to train the ring rust away.” She then shared a photo of herself reuniting with an “old friend” – the WWE Divas Championship, a championship she held three times during her career. After a photoshoot, her day ended with her appearance on RAW.

She posted a photo of her giving a “stank eye” to the camera, followed by a picture of her slapping Seth Rollins with the caption “Tried to wreck,” and a final image of Becky Lynch hitting her with the Manhandle Slam, captioned “Got wrecked.” Her documented day ended at midnight with a photo of her dog, Larry. The posts paint a picture of a grueling return to the life of a WWE superstar.