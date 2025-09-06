AJ Lee Signs New WWE Contract Before SmackDown Return (Video)

AJ Lee is officially a WWE star again.

One of the strongest voices of the Women’s Revolution, Lee retired from active competition shortly after WrestleMania 31 in 2015. She had explained at the time that the damage to her body from wrestling and the fulfilment of her goals was the reason behind the decision.

Fans had been demanding the comeback of the former Divas Champion ever since. They finally got their wish when the wrestling veteran made her return to the company at tonight’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago.

Triple H posted a backstage video with the returning star shortly after the show went off air. It shows AJ Lee signing a new contract before her SmackDown entrance to make the whole thing official:

Ink to paper…the calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/4fSMOwoUMm — Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025

What’s Next For AJ Lee?

The female star’s return came after Becky Lynch cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight title match against Seth Rollins at the Clash In Paris PPV last month.

Lee also targeted Becky during her comeback segment, setting up a potential mixed tag match between the two couples for the September 20 Wrestlepalooza PPV.

Reports suggest that Lee’s return will not be one off and she’ll be making multiple appearances. While the nature of her new deal is unknown, WWE also highlighted AJ picking up the Women’s IC title after SmackDown on social media, hinting that she’ll be going after the title as well.