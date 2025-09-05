AJ Lee’s WWE Legacy: Career Highlights & Wrestling Impact

Excitement is at a fever pitch over the expected return of AJ Lee to WWE, over a decade after her final match with the promotion. As fans eagerly await the former Diva’s Champion, we look back at the legacy AJ has already carved in the ring.

Active Years: 2010-2015

After working in FCW, AJ was part of the third season (the all-female season of the original WWE NXT.) Though she didn’t win the show to earn a contract, she made her SmackDown debut on May 27, 2011. AJ remained active until the Raw after WrestleMania 31 in April 2015 and would announce her retirement that same month.

Lee is a three-time Divas Champion, a record-tying number, and her 295-day reign with the title was the record-longest before being broken by Nikki Bella. Away from titles, AJ was celebrated through multiple Slammy Awards, including Diva of the Year in both 2012 and 2014, as well as Kiss of the Year in 2012 (with John Cena).

Defining Moments

The Kaitlyn Feud

One of AJ’s most compelling storylines involved her role as the “secret admirer” of Kaitlyn, which culminated in a betrayal that ended the ‘Chickbusters.’ Their feud would culminate with their much-celebrated Divas Championship match at Payback 2013 that saw AJ win the gold. It was only fitting that Kaitlyn’s final match as a full-time WWE Superstar would come against her former friend.

WrestleMania 28’s 18-Second Shock

AJ played a key role in one of WrestleMania’s most replayed moments when her kiss distracted Daniel Bryan during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Sheamus, leading to his infamous 18-second loss. This moment became a turning point as it would mark the end of the Bryan-AJ partnership on TV, though it would hardly be the last time the pair shared the screen.

Main Event Caliber

From 2012 to 2013, AJ was consistently featured in WWE’s top storylines, working alongside main event names such as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Kane, Dolph Ziggler, and John Cena. Her presence in these high-profile angles came at a time when the idea of a woman in the main-event scene was unheard of, and would start a path still being followed today.

Authority and Power

In 2012, AJ made history as the youngest female authority figure on WWE television when she became Raw’s General Manager. The move also marked the end of her brief engagement to Daniel Bryan, who’d tried to win her back months after WrestleMania 28. Her unpredictable and entertaining tenure added a fresh dynamic to Monday nights during a pivotal era.

The Pipebombshell

AJ delivered one of the most memorable promos in women’s wrestling history when she eviscerated the cast of Total Divas on live television. Dubbed the ‘Pipebombshell’ a nod to AJ’s future husband CM Punk, Lee called out WWE celebrating women for being reality TV stars, than as wrestlers. Declaring that “none of you can lace my Chuck Taylors” AJ made herself loud and clear in a promo fondly remembered a dozen years later.

The Paige Rivalry

AJ’s feud with Paige in 2014defined WWE’s “anti-Diva” era. Their rivalry—highlighted by a shocking title change the night after WrestleMania XXX and at subsequent pay-per-views—set the stage for more serious women’s wrestling storylines and helped pave the way for the Women’s Revolution. This feud saw two women who weren’t being promoted for titilation, showing fans what the future would hold for women’s storylines.

Final Victory

At WrestleMania 31, AJ teamed with Paige to defeat the Bella Twins in what would be her final triumph on WWE’s grandest stage. This victory closed her career on a definitive high note.

Lasting Impact

Though she only spent four years on WWE’s main roster, AJ’s influence helped revolutionize the division. From her title wins to holding her own on the mic with both women and men, AJ showed her value. Now, as fans eagerly await her return, all eyes turn on AJ and what her comeback will look like.