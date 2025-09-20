Triple H Says AJ Lee Hasn’t Missed A Beat, Return Has Been An Idea For A Long Time

AJ Lee will make her long-awaited in-ring return at WWE Wrestlepalooza, marking her first match in over a decade. Fans have been hoping for this moment for years, and according to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, it’s something WWE has had in mind for quite some time.

Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Kickoff, Levesque reflected on AJ’s comeback. While Becky Lynch slapping CM Punk weeks ago ultimately pulled AJ back into the spotlight, the idea of her return has been floating around for a while.

“It’s been an idea in my head for a long period of time. It’s something I’ve talked to others about, spoken to CM Punk about. Turns out all I had to do was get somebody to slap the crap out of her husband.”

Levesque quipped that while CM Punk was unlucky to get slapped, WWE are lucky to have AJ back. For Levesque, having AJ back isn’t just a boon for WWE, but a win for a roster full of people inspired by the former Divas Champion.

“When you see somebody like her that has an effect and an impact on so many young ladies, so many young women. So many Superstars of today have been influenced by her, to see her back here.”

"This is gonna be awesome."@TripleH can't wait to see AJ Lee step back inside a ring tonight at Wrestlepalooza!



Stream Wrestlepalooza LIVE tonight at 7ET/4PT on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/2zEVBneGiw — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

Levesque closed by noting he’s seen some of AJ’s recent training ahead of Wrestlepalooza and was impressed by her sharpness.

“I can’t wait to see it tonight. I’ve had the chance to see some training footage of her. Looks like she hasn’t missed a beat. This is gonna be awesome.”

AJ Lee and CM Punk will battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stay tuned to SEScoops for breaking news and live results.