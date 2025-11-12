AJ Lee Beats Brock Lesnar For Place In WWE’s Top Merch Seller List of 2025

WWE has released a list of superstars who have moved the most merch in 2025.

The official WWE shop website released a list of ten superstars who have been the top sellers for the company so far in the year. The list includes expected names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and John Cena, as well as breakout stars like Jacob Fatu.

One name who surprisingly made the list is AJ Lee, who has only had a brief run with WWE this year. The former Divas Champion made her much-anticipated return to the company during September 5 SmackDown.

Though she has not been seen since the September 20 WrestlePalooza PPV, where Lee teamed with CM Punk to defeat the duo of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins:

WWE's list of top 10 merch movers of 2025. Brock Lesnar notably missing from it



Check for yourself: https://t.co/WwwIgoRmQC pic.twitter.com/SyiaqI66mN — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) November 12, 2025

Notable Names Missing From Top Sellers List

There are also a number of notable names missing from the list. Perhaps the most surprising is of Brock Lesnar, who the officials also brought back despite considerable backlash for a match with John Cena at WrestlePalooza.

Another name who missed out on the top ten is LA Knight. The former Max Dupri has remained over with the crowd. Fans have complained about his place on the card, but the ranking partially explains the reason officials have been reluctant in pushing him above his current status.

Other notable names who did not make the cut despite their popularity are Drew McIntyre, Stephanie Vaquer, The Wyatt Sicks, and Charlotte Flair.