AJ Lee Grateful For Fans As In-Ring Return At WrestlePalooza Nears

AJ Lee will compete for the first time in over a decade at WWE WrestlePalooza, in one of the year’s most anticipated matches. Ahead of teaming with CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Lee has expressed her gratitude to the fans eager to see her return.

On X, Lee reacted to a compilation of emotional fans watching her comeback during the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. Thankful for the outpouring of support, she wrote that “you all made my year.”

you all made my year https://t.co/Z4M8ejYlyk — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 15, 2025

Lee’s return has been a talking point since her departure from WWE in 2015. With years of tension between WWE and her husband CM Punk, many believed she would never step back into a WWE ring. Now, not only is she back, but a new contract ensures fans will be seeing much more of AJ Lee on WWE programming.

Despite her decade-long absence, Lee’s bond with wrestling fans never faded. With her in-ring return just days away, the former Divas Champion remains deeply appreciative of those who have supported her every step of the way.