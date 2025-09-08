AJ Lee’s First Match In Over A Decade Is Official For WWE Wrestlepalooza

The biggest mixed tag team match in recent history is now official. On the September 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, the returning AJ Lee and her husband, CM Punk, officially challenged the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, to a match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

The segment, which took place in the second hour of the broadcast from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began with AJ Lee making her first appearance on Monday Night Raw since 2015. She came to the ring holding the Women’s Intercontinental Championship belt, which she had stolen from Becky Lynch during her return on last week’s SmackDown. After receiving a “welcome back” chant from the crowd, Lee gave an emotional promo, explaining that she had retired ten years ago because she felt she had accomplished everything she wanted to in wrestling. She spoke about her journey with her mental health, which drew a supportive “therapy” chant from the fans.

The promo then shifted to her reason for returning: Becky Lynch getting physical with her husband, CM Punk. “AJ Lee wasn’t cool with Lynch “motor boating” her husband,” the report stated. This brought out a furious Becky Lynch, who was met with a sea of boos from the Milwaukee crowd. Lynch demanded her title back and traded verbal insults with Lee, who was showing off a black eye she had given Lynch on SmackDown. After Lynch claimed Punk was hiding behind his wife, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring, demanding the title back so they could leave the “dump of a city.”

This is when AJ Lee made her official challenge. She told Lynch she would give her the title back if she and Rollins agreed to the mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. After a brief standoff that saw CM Punk also come to the ring to run off Rollins, the champion agreed to the match. With the bout now official, AJ Lee tossed the championship belt back at a surprised Becky Lynch.

The match at Wrestlepalooza will be AJ Lee’s first since the Raw after WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. Her return was fueled by Lynch’s interference in the main event of the Clash in Paris premium live event, which cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship. The event, which takes place on Saturday, September 20, from Indianapolis, Indiana, will be the first WWE PLE to air on the new ESPN streaming platform.