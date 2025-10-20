AJ Styles And Dragon Lee Win WWE World Tag Team Titles

On a night that saw the World Heavyweight Championship vacated due to injury, a championship change also took place on the October 20 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The new team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to capture the World Tag Team Championships.

The victory marks a significant milestone for both men. For Styles, it is his second tag team championship reign in WWE, while for Dragon Lee, it is his first taste of championship gold on the main roster. The title change brings an end to the reign of Balor and McDonagh, which began in June.

The championship match was only the second title defense for The Judgment Day members in over three months. Their previous defense was a successful one against the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro back in July. Tonight in Sacramento, their reign came to an end at the hands of the veteran Styles, who is in the midst of his retirement tour, and the rising star Dragon Lee.

This championship win is a big moment for Styles as he winds down his legendary in-ring career, which he has stated will conclude in 2026. For Dragon Lee, this is his first title win on the main roster and his first-ever tag team championship in WWE.