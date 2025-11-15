AJ Styles, Indie
AJ Styles Makes Appearance At Georgia Indie Event

by Thomas Lowson

Fans at an independent wrestling event in North Georgia were surprised when WWE Superstar AJ Styles made a surprise appearance. The former WWE World Champion showed up at Southern Honor Wrestling’s latest event, according to fans in attendance who took to social media.

Styles appeared after one of the wrestlers, Alexander Lev, won the promotion’s World Championship, fittingly with a Styles Clash. Styles presented Lev with the SHW World Championship. SHW is no stranger to notable names, as the company hosted Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho shortly before the launch of AEW.

Styles’ surprise appearance came after AJ shared that he will end his in-ring career in 2026. Already, Styles has wrestled for the final time in Japan and received a fitting send-off in the country he once dominated as part of NJPW.

Questions remain about what Styles’ final year in the ring will look like, but AJ has already said that a return match in TNA Wrestling is unlikely. Whatever comes next, AJ is ready to do all he can to end his wrestling career on a high.

