AJ Styles Says Goodbye to Australia Ahead of 2026 WWE Retirement

AJ Styles recently shared that he plans to retire in 2026, ending an incredible and lengthy in-ring career. For fans, they will have one final year to see Styles in action live, and for fans in Australia, it appears their opportunity has already come and gone.

Styles was part of a WWE live event in Melbourne, Australia, where he faced El Grande Americano. Taking the mic after his match, Styles expressed his appreciation to the Australian fans, acknowledging that it was likely his last time competing down under.

“I just wanted to thank you guys for being some of the best fans in the world. Here’s the truth, I’m probably not gonna be seen like this in a singlet here anymore, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

Styles’ comments come after his and John Cena’s instant classic at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in October 2025. Other Styles highlights in Australia include retaining the WWE title against Samoa Joe in 2018 and interfering in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the 2024 event of the same name.

Questions remain about Styles’ retirement, including whether he will have a lengthy tour akin to the ongoing farewell from John Cena. Whatever is planned, Styles is going to appreciate every moment with his fans.