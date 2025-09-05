AJ Styles’ Cryptic Hourglass Post Sparks Retirement Speculation

A new cryptic social media post from AJ Styles has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, with many fans fearing that the “Phenomenal One” is teasing that his retirement is coming sooner than expected. The post, which features a simple but powerful image, has sparked conversation about the future of the multi-time world champion.

On his social media accounts, Styles posted an image of an hourglass. Inside the glass, the falling sand forms his signature “P1” logo. The hourglass is a classic symbol used to signify that time is running out. Styles did not provide any caption or context with the post, which has only fueled the speculation from fans who are worried that it is a sign of his impending retirement.

The post also drew a response from one of his fellow wrestlers, the recently departed Killer Kross. “Uncle Allen I will turn that hourglass upside down… don’t you dare leave us,” Kross wrote in a reply.

AJ Styles has been open in the past about his plans to retire from the ring. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, he stated that he plans on retiring by the time he turns 50. “That’s correct. I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that,” Styles said at the time. He is currently 48 years old and will turn 50 in June 2027.

In July, it was reported by Fightful Select that Styles had signed a one-year contract extension with WWE. He has also spoken about his plans to open his own professional wrestling school in Georgia, a project he hopes to have up and running in the next year. At the recent SummerSlam premium live event, he also teased to fans that his match against Dominik Mysterio could be his last at the “biggest party of the summer.”

His current feud with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is reportedly set to continue on WWE television, but this latest teaser has added a new layer of intrigue to the future of the “Phenomenal One.”