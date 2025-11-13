AJ Styles Dismisses Rumor About His ‘Somebody Doesn’t Want Me Here’ Promo

AJ Styles has explained the mysterious promo he cut during a Netflix ad break on the September 8 edition of WWE Raw, where he claimed that “somebody doesn’t want him to be in the company anymore”.

The segment was never followed up on, and about a month later, Styles won the WWE World Tag Team Championships with Dragon Lee on the October 20 episode of Raw.

Speaking with the No Contest Wrestling Podcast for a new interview, Styles explained that he was trying to start a storyline that ultimately is not moving forward. “It was something I was trying to set up that I don’t think is going to happen,” Styles said.

Styles also clarified that while the sentiment behind the promo was not entirely false, his comments were not directed at WWE CCO Triple H. “It’s not necessarily not true, but I’m not talking about Triple H. Let’s clear that up. But yeah, that’s all I can say about it.”

The promo caused speculation at the time, as Styles has confirmed that 2026 will be his final year of in-ring competition as he heads into retirement. While that specific angle has been dropped, Styles remains a featured part of WWE programming as one-half of the current World Tag Team Champions.