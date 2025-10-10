AJ Styles Vows Crown Jewel: Perth Will Be His Final John Cena Match

The adage of ‘never say never’ may often be true in pro-wrestling, but AJ Styles has vowed to never face John Cena after they battle at Crown Jewel: Perth. Speaking on the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Preview, Styles said nothing, not even a high-profile pay-day at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia, could change his mind.

“I am happy to get the opportunity to face John one more time and I can tell you this. It will never happen again. I don’t care how much money, they offer us… We are NOT going to Saudi Arabia to have another match. You know, this is it man.”

Styles and Cena first collided in 2016 and would have a series of acclaimed matches at Premium Live Events. At the 2017 Royal Rumble, Cena defeated Styles to capture his 16th WWE World Championship, tying a record with Ric Flair that John would break earlier this year.

Cena will end his in-ring career this December and Styles is convinced that no amount of money will coax John to make a one-off return. As for AJ, he has been open about his career being in its twilight, though has yet to give a date as to when he will hang up his boots.

Cena Vs. Styles in Perth will see two of WWE’s very best facing off one final time. And for AJ Styles, this final match with Cena will indeed be the FINAL time they face.