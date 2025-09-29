AJ Styles On John Cena Match: “It Honestly Just Came Out Of Nowhere”

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles has shared his first public comments on the recently announced dream match that will see him face John Cena one last time. The historic encounter is scheduled to take place at the WWE Crown Jewel in Australia on Saturday, October 11. The match, which was made official by Paul “Triple H” Levesque last week after a social media campaign initiated by Cena, will be a stop on Cena’s ongoing retirement tour.

Speaking in a new interview with the Japanese media outlet ABEMA, Styles discussed the upcoming bout and his reaction to the surprising way it came together.

“I am certainly happy for the opportunity to wrestle John Cena on his retirement tour. I did not think this was going to happen, it honestly just came out of nowhere, but I accept it, I want it, and me and John are going to have one last match and it’s going to be incredible.”

The rivalry between AJ Styles and John Cena is one of the most celebrated of the modern era, producing a series of classic matches in 2016 and 2017, including their acclaimed bouts at SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble. This will be their first one-on-one match in over seven years.