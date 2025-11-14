How AJ Styles Feels About Talent Stealing His Moves

AJ Styles does not mind when people use his moves.

The topic of other talents using moves made famous by one wrestler has always divided opinions. There are many veterans who feel offended on such an act and there have been many instances of old school wrestlers being unhappy with younger talents copying their style.

The Phenomenal One however, took a more positive approach when asked about it during an appearance on No-Contest Wrestling podcast. AJ Styles explained that he takes it as an indication of the impact he’s made on the business:

“That’s cool. Well, I mean, if guys are doing my moves—if girls are doing my moves—that’s awesome. I want them to. That just means I’ve made an impact in the business, that people have watched AJ Styles and thought, ‘Great, I’d like to try that. I’d like to see if I could do that.’”

I Did The Same Thing: AJ Styles

AJ Styles mentioned how he used to learn moves by watching others when he was younger as well. The former WWE champion said he doesn’t really care even if someone adopts his finishing move as his own:

“I did the same thing. I was trying shooting star presses and 450s and all kinds of stuff like that because I saw other guys do it. So the fact that someone does the Styles Clash—I don’t care. Thank you for doing it, man. That means it’s impacted the wrestling world, and that’s okay. I like that.”

Apart from this, Styles was also asked about potentially facing CM Punk in a rematch to their ROH encounters from more than 20 years ago. The former TNA star said that he’d love to throw it back with Punk if given a chance and he thinks that the encounter will be a lot of fun.