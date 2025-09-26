AJ Styles Reveals 2026 Retirement Plans

WWE superstar AJ Styles has officially announced his retirement plans for 2026, revealing that next month’s WWE Super Show Japan will mark his final performances in the country that helped define his career.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, the 48-year-old “Phenomenal One” confirmed his intention to retire, likely at WrestleMania 2026 in Las Vegas.

“I think it will probably be in WrestleMania, but it has not been confirmed yet,” Styles explained. “The details are undecided, but there is no doubt that I will retire within the next year.”

The upcoming WWE Super Show Japan events on October 17-18 at Ryogoku Kokugikan hold special significance as Styles’ farewell to Japanese wrestling fans. “I think this will probably be the last game in Japan, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he stated.

The Reason AJ Styles is Retiring

Styles cited physical preservation as his primary motivation:

“I don’t want to show my fans that I’m not AJ Styles. That’s the main reason. I decided to retire before my body couldn’t move.”

The announcement coincides with fellow New Japan alumnus Hiroshi Tanahashi’s planned retirement at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2025. Styles praised his former rival, saying, “Tanahashi is a really great player, and I don’t think there are many players who have contributed to the industry so much.”

After retirement, Styles indicated interest in remaining with WWE in a training capacity to develop future talent.