Latest On AJ Styles’ WWE Contract Status

by Thomas Lowson

AJ Styles has been with WWE for close to a decade and as of late, there has been questions about his future with the promotion. Now, according Fightful Select, sources close to Styles say he has signed a one-year extension with the company. However, neither WWE nor Styles has officially confirmed the news.

The report supports the idea that Styles isn’t planning to leave WWE anytime soon. The former WWE World Champion returned to WWE TV earlier this year following an injury and continues to be prominently featured on SmackDown.

Styles’ status with WWE has often been under scrutiny with fans, many of whom have believed he would go join AEW at some time in his career. With Styles reportedly signing another WWE contract extension, and AJ being open about the end of his career, the window of opportunity for him appearing in AEW continues to close.

In WWE, Styles is a Grand Slam Champion and holds the distinction of being The Undertaker’s final opponent. It remains to be seen what’s next for the Phenomenal One on TV.

