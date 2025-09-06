Latest On AJ Styles WWE Deal After Mystery Post

AJ Styles is not retiring just yet.

The Phenomenal One sparked rumors about his wrestling status early on Friday by posting a picture of an hourglass on social media, with his logo featured on the dipping sand.

The 48-year-old himself has expressed on numerous occasions that he does not plan to wrestle past 50, and he would say goodbye to his in-ring career before that.

These comments, coupled with the post, started rumors about the former WWE Champion potentially retiring from active competition in the coming weeks.

Latest On AJ Styles’ WWE Contract

Fightful Select provided an update on the contract of AJ Styles after these talks picked up. They report that his current deal which was extended for one year, is now expected to expire sometime around February 2026.

This puts the potential end of his WWE run right in the middle of the 2026 Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas.

Styles has continued performing at a high level despite his age, and the officials hope to retain him past his current deal. The officials under TKO have adapted the policy of renewing deals at the last minute, however, so it’s unlikely that the talks for the same will begin this far in advance.

The wrestling legend’s birthday comes in June, so he’ll have more than a year before his self-determined age limit after the current contract expires, and it’s possible the officials will be able to convince him to stick around for one more year.