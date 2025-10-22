How AJ Styles’ Time In Japan Led Him To WWE Glory

AJ Styles has been a WWE Superstar for close to a decade, but this run with the company may never have happened if not for his time in Japan. In a new video highlighting his final time competing in Japan, Styles reflected on how his time in the country led him to life as a Superstar.

“I felt so much love here in Japan for everything that I’ve done here, I don’t know where or if I would’ve even been in WWE if it wasn’t for Japan.”

Appearing during a WWE live event in Tokyo, Styles shared a similar sentiment to the grateful crowd. Styles then had Shinsuke Nakamura prepare a statement that Styles had translated into Japanese so that the fans could hear his appreciation in their native tongue.

“When I first came to Japan, I honestly did not know what to expect. I didn’t know if someone like me would ever be accepted here. But, from the very first night, you all welcomed me with respect and passion and with open hearts. Every time I stepped through that curtain and into a Japanese ring, I gave everything I had because I knew that’s what you deserved. And in return, you gave me some things I’ll never forget. Which are your trust, your energy, and your love for this business. Tonight, I may be walking away from this ring, but, a part of my heart will always stay here. In Japan and in each and every one of you. Thank you very much.”

After competing in Japan a handful of times during his run with TNA, Styles signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in March 2014. Within weeks, Styles won the IWGP Heavyweight Title, becoming the sixth non-Japanese wrestler to hold the gold and the first since Brock Lesnar in 2005.

After joining WWE in 2016, Styles was able to return to Japan several times and compete in front of the passionate fans. Though AJ’s days wrestling in Japan are already over, he will forever be grateful for his time in the country.