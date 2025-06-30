Alberto Del Rio Mentioned By Name On WWE Raw

A surprising name was mentioned on the June 30 episode of Monday Night Raw. During the singles match between Sheamus and Rusev, commentator Michael Cole referenced their history together as part of the League of Nations faction. In doing so, Cole also mentioned their former stablemate, Alberto Del Rio (El Patrón).

The mention is notable given Del Rio’s complicated history with WWE. The former WWE Champion left the company in 2014 under controversial circumstances. While he had a second run, his relationship with the company has been strained for years. A previous report from Fightful Select noted that for a long time, WWE had a “hard no” policy on working with Del Rio again.

However, the same report indicated that in recent times, the relationship was no longer considered “contentious.” The name-drop is made even more significant by WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in April, where Del Rio is a top star.

While just a passing reference on commentary, it is the kind of detail that will undoubtedly fuel speculation among fans about whether the door is now open for a potential return in some capacity, given the new business relationship between the two promotions.