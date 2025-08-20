Top WWE Stars Want Alberto El Patron Back, Claims Alum

Much has been said about Alberto El Patron’s potential return to WWE, close to a decade after his most recent run with the company came to an end. Now, a former WWE commentator has claimed that some of WWE’s very top Superstars wants the former World Champion back with the company.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich discussed El Patron’s situation. While WWE avoided mentioning El Patron upon their acquisition of AAA, Savinovich claims that there’s no shortage of people hoping he returns.

“Roman Reigns wants him to return… I mean, when you have the influence of Roman Reigns, you can say ‘I want Alberto to come back’… and stars like Drew McIntyre, the entire Samoan clan, and Rey Mysterio [want Alberto back.]”

The Undertaker is another name who wants Alberto back, Savinovich added, claiming the Phenom “wants to use his creative to get the most out of Alberto’s character.” Ultimately, the decision regarding rehiring El Patron will come down to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, though in Hugo’s eyes, the decision is a no-brainer.

“Now it’s up to Triple H to say ‘Hey, the people want him back.”

Alberto was released in 2014 after a physical altercation backstage and in 2016 following a Wellness Policy violation. While WWE reportedly has no plans for a return, the former World Champion proved exceptionally popular in Mexico during his AAA tenure.

With El Patron leaving AAA per the stipulation of a recent match, time will tell what’s next for him. If what Savinovich is saying is true, however, a third run in WWE can’t be counted out.