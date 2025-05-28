Aleister Black On ‘Unfinished Business’ With Cody Rhodes: ‘So Much Left on the Table’

Aleister Black is back in WWE, and is ready to deal with ‘unfinished business’ between himself and Cody Rhodes. Speaking candidly on the Battleground Podcast, Black expressed his enthusiasm for rekindling the feud that captivated audiences during their previous encounters in AEW.

“I think having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel that there was a lot more that we could have tapped into. There was so much left in the table both verbally and stuff that was written down that we never got to that hopefully now we can kind of like pivot because the contrast between the two characters is so vast.”

Rhodes and Black are indee contrasting characters, as there’s a clear difference between Rhodes’ heroic American Dream narrative and Black’s darker, more cerebral persona. It was this contrast that made their matches so compelling when they feuded shortly after Black’s AEW debut.

“The fact that for those brief months that him and me have our history it immediately sparks up that conversation. The second the opportunity arises, people immediately go, ‘Well hey, what about Aleister and Cody Rhodes?’ That says a lot and that makes me think that the work that we did previously was appreciated to the point where people would like to see more of it.”

Black is eager to feud with Rhodes, but believes he can be patient enough for when the time is right. When asked directly about a potential WrestleMania match between the two, Black didn’t hesitate.

“I’m game. If you guys are game, I’ll do it. Either way, let’s do it.”

Rhodes is currently occupied with John Cena, the man who took the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. But while Rhodes continues to close in on the ‘Unseen Seventeen,’ Aleister Black is waiting for the American Nightmare.