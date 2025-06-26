SmackDown Star In Line For Push (Report)

A WWE star is expected to get a big push in the coming times.

Damian Priest has solidified himself as a main eventer for the company in the last couple of years with his work with the Judgment Day as well as his world title reign.

Now PWInsider has provided an update on another star who has been receiving praise in the creative circles within the promotion in recent times.

According to them, the same source that reported on Priest’s push a couple of years ago is now saying that the management has been discussing about raising the profile of Aleister Black the same way.

The former NXT Champion returned to the company in April this year, after a four-year stint with AEW. He was leading the House of Black faction in Tony Khan’s promotion but had very few singles matches.

WWE has reestablished Black as a singles star since returning to the company. Per the report, the officials have been happy with both his work and merchandise sales. This is the reason he has been interacting with many personalities in recent times.

Aleister Black most recently wrestled in a first-round King of The Ring fatal four-way, which was won by Randy Orton. We’ll have to see what the company has in store for him next.