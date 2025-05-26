Aleister Black On WWE Return: “It Felt Like Coming Home, Everything Made Sense Again”

One month after his impactful return to WWE on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41, Aleister Black has opened up about his experience rejoining the company.

Black, who departed WWE in 2021 and wrestled for All Elite Wrestling from 2021 to early 2025, shared his thoughts with The Atomic Drop newsletter while promoting WWE Clash in Paris.

Black admitted to initial nerves but explained that he quickly felt at ease. Describing his first day backstage, he noted a “mixed feeling of nostalgia and familiarity whilst there is something unknown. “

However, reconnecting with familiar faces soon dispelled his anxiety: “I remember being very nervous, but then realizing that everything felt the same in the most positive sense… all my anxiety just kind of dropped. And I’m like, yeah, this time around, it’s even better.”

Black highlighted his positive relationships with Triple H and Nick Khan, and praised the “fantastic” WWE locker room. “It just really felt good, it felt like coming home… and I think that was the first time I could ever say it felt like coming home and everything made sense again,” Black shared. “Nothing is like WWE… it just felt like this is what it’s supposed to be for me.”