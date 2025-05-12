Aleister Black Reveals the Best Advice He Received from The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Aleister Black is one of wrestling’s remaining characters that taps into dark, supernatural elements. It’s not an easy feat to pull off in 2025, but Black has had career guidance from the greatest supernatural character of all time: The Undertaker.

During a recent appearance on the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast, Black revealed:

“Taker’s always been very cool. Gave me tons of advice. I think the biggest thing he always told me is force people to sell your character. You’re not a regular character. You cannot have people do certain things to you… they have to react to you. They have to have a visual reaction to you. And to this day, I still try to implement it.”

Black shared that The Undertaker would regularly take time to speak with him about character development, noting:

“Every once in a while he would just take me to the side and was just talking to me about like this character stuff and it was just very very cool cuz he didn’t have to do that but he did.”

Protecting His Character and Himself

Most wrestlers are very active on social media, but Aleister Black is not among them. He’s purposely all-but-stepped away from social media, in part because he considers himself a private person, but also because he feels it helps protect the aura of his mysterious character.

“It’s also always been a little bit by design that I have slowly and gradually been okay with wanting to allow people to kind of see that side of myself. Both characteristic protection but also just human protection because I’m a pretty private person. I’ve always been a private person… The more that I kind of distance myself from that, the more I’m okay with putting certain stuff forward because, you know, it’s not the focal point anymore.”

The Golden Age of NXT

Elsewhere in the extensive interview, he spoke about his surprising deep connection to hip-hop music despite his black metal aesthetic, his martial arts background, and what many fans consider to be the “golden age” of WWE’s NXT brand.

“It was the perfect storm because it was a bunch of the older veterans like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, William Regal, Scotty Tahi, all these guys that did it in their way… and they took us, a bunch of guys that were like these ravenous crazy indie dudes, and kind of blend their thoughts and styles into us and just shaped what became NXT Black and Gold. I feel that that era of NXT from 2015 to 2020 was the best pro wrestling at that time. I don’t think there was anything better.”

Watch the full interview here: