Alexa Bliss: Future With Wyatt Sicks Would Be Awesome to Explore

Ever since the Wyatt Sicks debuted last year, fans have speculated whether Alexa Bliss might one day join the eerie faction. Now, Bliss herself has weighed in on one day aligning with Uncle Howdy’s group.

Speaking during a Fanatics Fest panel, Bliss reflected on her connection with the late Bray Wyatt and whether she might align with the Wyatt Sicks. Bliss recalled Wyatt telling her they will always be connected, something she still believes two years after his death.

“So I think Windham said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure, but obviously we’re all in this Bray universe together. I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line, 100%!”

The Wyatt Sicks returned to Friday Night SmackDown last month and have become a regular presence on WWE programming. Bliss, on the other hand, has been having a brewing story with Charlotte Flair.

Bliss’ comments have only heightened speculation about her potential connection to the Wyatt Sicks. Even if she doesn’t join the group right away, her deep ties to Bray Wyatt remain a constant presence in her life in and out of the ring.