During the July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss suffered a bloody nose in a match against Roxanne Perez.

The incident occurred outside the ring when Bliss attempted a Twisted Bliss to prevent Raquel Rodriguez from powerbombing Charlotte Flair.

Upon re-entering the ring, Bliss was pinned by Perez and was left with a visibly bloody nose.

Alexa Bliss got busted open, Roxanne Perez picks up the victory. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wQ1n1VeqJB — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 26, 2025

The match was part of an ongoing feud, and Bliss is still scheduled to compete at SummerSlam.

WWE has not released an official update on her condition.