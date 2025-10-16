Alexa Bliss Reveals Origin of Tag Team With Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss has revealed the origin of her tag team with Charlotte Flair.

The Goddess recently had an interview with In The Kliq podcast. She talked about things such as balancing her wrestling career with being a mom, her work with Bray Wyatt and more.

During the interview, one-half of the current Women’s tag team champions explained how her tag team with Charlotte Flair was formed. She revealed that creative had a list of talents in need of storylines and Alexa Bliss herself pitched the idea of working with Charlotte Flair:

“This was something that came about very kind of randomly, we were talking to creative, and I kind of like threw it out there. I was like, well, what about- they gave me like a list of names of people who were kind of like in this little bubble of needing storyline, and I was like, ‘well, what about Charlotte?’”

That’s Been Super Fun: Alexa Bliss

The WWE veteran mentioned how the success of their tag team has allowed both of them to show a different side of their characters. Before this, both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were only shown as stars who were after singles titles:

“We have this long past. They said Charlotte’s name and I was like, yeah, we have a long past I think it would be a fun dynamic to see what do these two people who don’t normally interact get along with other people or have success with other people look like getting stuck together and that’s been super fun.”

The alliance of convenience between Bliss and Flair was first teased on TV in June. They have gone on to become a popular and successful tag team, winning the tag titles at SummerSlam this year.