Alexa Bliss On Teaming With Charlotte Flair: “It Came About Very Randomly”

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss has opened up about her successful and somewhat surprising partnership with Charlotte Flair, revealing in a new interview that the team came about “very randomly.”

While speaking with TVInsider, Bliss was asked about the formation of her team with “The Queen.” She explained that while the pairing was not something that was planned long-term, it has been an enjoyable experience that has allowed fans to see a different side of both superstars.

“It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun,” Bliss said. “It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see.”

The “fun” pairing has already resulted in championship gold. At the SummerSlam premium live event this past weekend, Bliss and Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. It marks the first time the two multi-time world champions have held tag team gold together.

Bliss also spoke about the off-screen bond they have formed, mentioning their recent trips to theme parks like Universal Studios and Knott’s Berry Farms for interviews and to ride roller coasters together.