Alexa Bliss Seemingly Responds To Ronda Rousey’s Bizarre Rant

Alexa Bliss has seemingly responded to Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC star went on a bizarre rant during a recent interview with The Lapsed Fan about her time with WWE. She specifically questioned the decision to put her in a feud with Alexa Bliss after her WrestleMania 34 debut, only because Bliss was the most popular star on the roster:

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f*cking ridiculous, and you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the f*ck!? That’s your decision-making process?”

Alexa Bliss Loves The Business

The Goddess seemingly responded to this rant from her old rival on Twitter early on Thursday. Alexa Bliss sent out a short tweet saying that she loves the wrestling business:

I love our business ? — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 4, 2025

The current WWE star was not the only one who responded to Ronda Rousey’s remark. AEW star MJF also took shots at the former UFC star for not understanding the business decision.

Ronda Rousey challenged Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at the 2018 Money In The Bank PPV, in her first match since WrestleMania 34. Alexa cashed in her MITB contract won earlier in the to night to walk away with the title.

Bliss would then defend the title against Ronda at SummerSlam that year. She dropped the belt in a match that lasted less than 5 minutes, and many praised Alexa for being able to hide Ronda’s inexperience in the ring.