Alexa Bliss Responds To Online Talk About Her Appearance

Alexa Bliss has responded to online chatter about her appearance, highlighting her busy schedule as both a WWE Superstar and a mom. On X, Bliss noted how having just one day at home a week and being a full-time mom “constantly fighting exhaustion” takes a toll on her.

I’ve seen the tweets – and all I can say is Having only 1 full day at

Home a week with our non stop schedule & being a full time mom & constantly fighting exhaustion – will definitely take a toll on my appearance ?? — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 21, 2025

Bliss’ post is in response to a fan on X taking aim at her appearance during a reent appearance on Monday Night Raw. The fan’s post asking “Why does she kinda look older than she used to?” was met with outrage and ridicule, with several fans explaining that Bliss is older than she was in the past.

Well that’s generally what happens when someone… ya know… gets older https://t.co/g21CYtve94 — MADDIE (@maddiemania_) November 20, 2025

smartest fed fan discovers "the linear progression of time" https://t.co/qYJX4Medko — sarah (@sarahlicity) November 20, 2025

??????



No way someone on this app cant comprehend aging



We are well and truly cooked https://t.co/hV9RBn9q6m — Push Wrath – WWE Speed GM (@MCUDootDootDoot) November 20, 2025

Bliss returned to WWE programming in early 2025 as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match won by Charlotte Flair. Since then, Bliss has held the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Flair, but the pair recently lost the gold to the Kabuki Warriors.

Bliss made her debut on WWE programming in 2013 at the age of 21 and has gone on to have an incredible career since. Now in her mid 30s, Bliss is ready to do as much as she can in the ring, no matter what some may think of her looks.