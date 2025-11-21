Alexa Bliss Responds To Online Talk About Her Appearance

Alexa Bliss has responded to online chatter about her appearance, highlighting her busy schedule as both a WWE Superstar and a mom. On X, Bliss noted how having just one day at home a week and being a full-time mom “constantly fighting exhaustion” takes a toll on her.
Bliss’ post is in response to a fan on X taking aim at her appearance during a reent appearance on Monday Night Raw. The fan’s post asking “Why does she kinda look older than she used to?” was met with outrage and ridicule, with several fans explaining that Bliss is older than she was in the past.
Bliss returned to WWE programming in early 2025 as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match won by Charlotte Flair. Since then, Bliss has held the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Flair, but the pair recently lost the gold to the Kabuki Warriors.
Bliss made her debut on WWE programming in 2013 at the age of 21 and has gone on to have an incredible career since. Now in her mid 30s, Bliss is ready to do as much as she can in the ring, no matter what some may think of her looks.