Alexa Bliss Reveals ‘Easter Egg’ Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt’s presence remains a part of WWE programming to this day. In a heartfelt revelation on The Nikki & Brie Show, Alexa Bliss shared how she carries a piece of Bray Wyatt with her, literally. Months after the passing of the beloved WWE star, Bliss has incorporated a patch of Wyatt’s gear into her ring attire.

“That’s one of the things I try to always keep a part of it with me. I actually have a piece of his gear on my skirt. My skirt has a patch of his gear. And then we all have—I’ll grab it, one second—we all have these bracelets with his gear on it. So this is the gear that’s also on my skirt,” Bliss explained, showcasing the tangible memories she cherishes.

This gesture goes beyond mere tribute; it’s a personal reminder of the profound impact Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had on her career and wrestling approach.

Bliss continued, “It’s… it’s how do we… how do we, you know, respect Windham’s vision and keep his memory alive without, you know, making it a tribute—making it more of like this is Alexa now, and this is part of her past that’s always going to be with her.”

Wyatt’s legacy still resonates deeply with fans, coming up on two years since his untimely passing.