Alexa Bliss Says Alliance With Wyatt Sicks Would Be ‘Fun To Explore’

As she prepares for a championship match at SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss has addressed the possibility of one day joining The Wyatt Sicks faction, stating that it would be “something fun to explore.”

Given her deep on-screen connection to the late Bray Wyatt, many fans have speculated that Bliss would be a logical fit for the group. In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Bliss acknowledged the possibility and recalled a conversation she had with Wyatt.

“Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know,” Bliss said. “I think it would be something fun to explore at some point.”

While an alliance with The Wyatt Sicks may be a future possibility, Bliss made it clear that her current priority is her tag team with Charlotte Flair. She noted that she still keeps elements of her past supernatural character as a nod to her history with Wyatt.

“Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes,” she stated. “But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen.”

Bliss will be in action on Night One of SummerSlam this Saturday, August 2nd, as she and Charlotte Flair challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. On Night Two, two members of The Wyatt Sicks, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a massive six-pack TLC match.