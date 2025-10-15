Alexa Bliss Says Her Time With Bray Wyatt Was The “Most Fun I’ve Ever Had In My Career”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss has shared some fond and insightful memories of her time working with the late, great Bray Wyatt. In 2020, Bliss’s character underwent a dark and dramatic transformation after she became entangled with Wyatt’s alter ego, “The Fiend.”

In a new interview, Bliss reflected on the creative process and what she learned from the visionary performer. Speaking with “In The Kliq,” Bliss praised Wyatt’s incredible creativity and the depth he brought to his characters.

“I always say it was the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, because it was such a fun challenge. When I first joined with Bray, I remember thinking, ‘I don’t wanna be the one to mess this up.’ Because he had such a cool thing going with the Firefly Fun House and the Wyatt Family and the whole thing. So for me, I was stepping into his world and I wasn’t gonna be the one to bring it down.

I remember when I first started working with him, he gave me this whole – because he does deep dives on his characters, deep, deep dives, all this research – he was like, ‘Watch these documentaries, watch these scary movies, watch this, take notes on this.’ And it really made me appreciate the fact that it wasn’t just doing research on your character – he created a whole world for his character. And that was something that I took with me, you have to know your character inside and out… and that was something that really opened my eyes character-wise.

He was a creative genius, and he saw the world of WWE in a different way than anybody else ever has, and he created this whole alternate universe within the WWE universe. And that was something that I found so fascinating, his creativity… It was so cool to not only witness but be a part of.”

Bliss also sharedher happiness that Wyatt’s vision is being kept alive through the new Wyatt Sicks faction and other projects.

“And the fact that we’re continuing his story with the Wyatt Sicks and we have the Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks House at the Universals, I think it’s so cool. I just love that the WWE as a whole is keeping his vision alive and keeping him alive. I think that he would be super happy with everything that we’re doing to keep it going.”