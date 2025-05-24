Alexa Bliss Bites Back After Tiffany Stratton’s ‘Vintage’ Jibe

Alexa Bliss was on the May 23, edition of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss confronted Tiffany Stratton, and vowed victory in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Bliss also declared that she would cash in on Stratton in a clear warning to the reigning WWE Women’s Champion.

The pair were confronted by Charlotte Flair, who also had some choice words for Stratton ahead of her Money in the Bank qualifying match. Refusing to back down, Stratton said how the pair were ‘vintage,’ a not-so-subtle jab at both Bliss and Flair being older than Tiffy Time. Stratton also argued that while the duo were the ‘standard’ of women’s wrestling for years in WWE, she is the upgrade.

On X, Bliss bit back at the notion that she is ‘vintage.’ The Goddess argued that whether she’s vintage or not, Stratton is just a “cheap imitation” of her.

funny being called “vintage” by the cheap imitation ? #Smackdown #BlissInTheBank — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 24, 2025

Bliss is just one of several top names confirmed for this year’s star-studded Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Alongside Bliss, fans will get to see Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia in action. With two spots left, it remains to be seen who will qualify next and potentially earn a shot at Tiffany Stratton.