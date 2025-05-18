Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Motherhood, WWE’s Help

Alexa Bliss became a mom to her daughter Hendrix in 2023, taking over a year away from the ring before making her in-ring return in February 2025. Speaking to TMZ, Bliss expressed her appreciation for how WWE has supported her as a wrestling parent.

“They’ve been so great about bringing her on the road. She’s got her own setup when we go, and she loves it,” Bliss said.

She returned to WWE television in May 2025 following a few months away from TV. When asked about the biggest challenge of balancing motherhood with her wrestling career, Bliss emphasized the importance of managing her time.

“I think it’s more of just balancing time with the baby… They [WWE] were so great about it. I got a whole year with her and it was fantastic. It was so great.”

Bliss is among several WWE moms, including Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, and others. These women continue to show that the female stars of WWE can successfully balance motherhood with life in the ring.