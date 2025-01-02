WWE Planning Ring Announcing Shake-Up

Alicia Taylor is set to become the new ring announcer for WWE Raw as the company reshuffles its announcer lineup for Raw and SmackDown. The announcement comes ahead of Raw’s debut on Netflix, which will premiere next Monday from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Taylor, who previously served as the ring announcer for SmackDown, will officially transition to Raw beginning with the Netflix premiere. Taylor joined WWE in 2018 and was promoted to SmackDown in May 2024, where she has been a prominent presence ever since.

Meanwhile, Lilian Garcia will return as SmackDown’s ring announcer starting this Friday night and is expected to remain in that role going forward. Garcia took over ring announcing duties on Raw in October following Samantha Irvin’s departure from WWE. A veteran of the company, Garcia originally worked for WWE from 1999 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2016, with occasional appearances in the years since.

This Friday’s episode of SmackDown, emanating from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, marks another significant change as the show extends to three hours.