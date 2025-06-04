Alleged Stalker Targeting WWE’s Liv Morgan Arrested

An individual allegedly stalking WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday night, June 3, 2025, during the live NXT event. The unsettling incident was witnessed by fans at the event.

A fan present at the Performance Center described the scene on X: “A legit Stalker was arrested outside of the PC tonight. Multiple bags of evidence taken in by police officers… I wish I was making this up y’all… Y’ALL NEED HELP SERIOUSLY SMH”.

Shortly after this eyewitness account gained traction, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp corroborated the report. Sapp stated, “Liv Morgan’s stalker was arrested. WWE had been made aware of the situation and called in authorities.”

The identity of the arrested individual has not been made public. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident.

WWE has dealt with serious stalking incidents involving talent in the past, including those targeting Paige and Sonya Deville, and an individual trespassing at the Performance Center who was later shot by police in 2015.

