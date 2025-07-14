American Gladiators Reboot Completes Filming First Seasons

Filming for the American Gladiators reboot has officially wrapped up in England, with two complete seasons already finished, according to Wrestling Observer. This marks a significant milestone for the highly anticipated return of the iconic competition series, which was officially announced by MGM Alternative in May 2025 for Prime Video.

Location: Filming took place in England, rather than the United States, which is notable for an American franchise. This follows the massive success of the British version revival for BBC in 2024, which became the #1 new entertainment series in the UK in the past seven years.

Filming took place in England, rather than the United States, which is notable for an American franchise. This follows the massive success of the British version revival for BBC in 2024, which became the #1 new entertainment series in the UK in the past seven years. Seasons Completed: Two full seasons have been filmed, indicating a substantial investment and confidence in the series’ success.

Two full seasons have been filmed, indicating a substantial investment and confidence in the series’ success. Series Host: WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin serves as host for the reboot. A two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz brings extensive television experience from MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York, reality hits like Miz & Mrs., and competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars.

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin serves as host for the reboot. A two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz brings extensive television experience from MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York, reality hits like Miz & Mrs., and competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars. Featured Gladiators: Wardlow, Kamille, and former WWE star Rick Boogs participated as Gladiators in the new series. The cast also includes professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, pro crossfit champions and pro fitness trainers from around the globe.

Wardlow, Kamille, and former WWE star Rick Boogs participated as Gladiators in the new series. The cast also includes professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, pro crossfit champions and pro fitness trainers from around the globe. Format Updates: The competition features brand new events while incorporating classics from the original series like “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.”

Cultural Revival Beyond Television

The American Gladiators reboot is part of what MGM Alternative calls “a cultural revival” rather than just a comeback. Prime Video has launched a dedicated American Gladiators 24/7 FAST channel featuring over 200 original episodes from the 1990s, making the classic series available to stream alongside the upcoming reboot.

Adding to the franchise’s momentum, Live Nation launched the Gladiators Live Tour, an immersive entertainment event running from November 1 to December 21, 2025. The tour generated extraordinary demand, with over 400,000 site visits in the first two days—comparable to Coldplay’s traction. Dates in London and Birmingham sold out immediately, and within four days, nearly every seat across international venues was claimed, prompting Live Nation to add two additional shows in Glasgow.

What’s Next for the Cast

With production wrapped, The Miz, Wardlow, and Kamille are now free to return to their primary wrestling and entertainment commitments. This means The Miz can resume appearances in WWE or other media projects, while Wardlow and Kamille are available for their respective wrestling promotions and other professional opportunities.

While the exact premiere date has not been announced, the completion of two seasons suggests that viewers can expect a substantial run of new episodes once the series debuts. As Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, stated: “Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.” The original American Gladiators burst onto screens in 1989 and quickly became the #1 watched sports entertainment show in the world, setting high expectations for this modern revival.