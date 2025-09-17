Andrade Makes Challenge For First Post-WWE Match

Andrade has seemingly set up his first post-WWE match.

The former US Champion was quietly released from his WWE contract earlier this month, after having returned to the company only last year.

The 35-year-old has not officially announced his next move since the news came out, but he has been involved in a twitter fight with MJF the last few days.

Andrade seemingly confirmed this as his first feud after his WWE exit on Tuesday when he challenged the former AEW Champion to a Mask vs. Hair match in Mexico:

lol. No.



Get over without burning another bridge than we can discuss us having a match at all.



Pussy. https://t.co/I7Y1da1SuP — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 16, 2025

The AEW star is the reigning CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion. He is set to defend the belt in a mask vs. title match against Mistico in Arena Mexico this Friday.

Andrade also has a long history with the promotion, where he previously wrestled under a mask as La Sombra. So it would be the perfect promotion for a match between the two.

Though the former NXT Champion did not use the masked persona when he returned to CMLL for a short run back in 2023. So we’ll have to see if he really brings the mask back in his return.

The WWE departure of Andrade is also shrouded in mystery with reports suggesting that it was not a mutual decision. You can check out more about it here.