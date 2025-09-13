Andrade Gone From WWE, Profile Moved to Alumni Section

Andrade has parted ways with WWE once again, officially ending his second stint with the company. Fightful Select first reported the news, and fans can now see Andrade’s profile moved from the active roster to the “Alumni” section of WWE.com.

This marks the second time Andrade has left WWE. Originally released in 2021, he made a surprise comeback in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. During his latest run, Andrade captured the WWE Speed Championship and came close to victory in the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, ultimately finishing as runner-up to Carmelo Hayes.

With Andrade’s departure, speculation immediately turns to what’s next. From 2021 to 2023, he wrestled in AEW but never won a championship. His run there was marred by inconsistency and a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in 2022, which took place shortly after the infamous “Brawl Out” incident. That history may make AEW hesitant to bring him back following his latest WWE exit.

Andrade’s final WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2025, competing in the six-team TLC match for the Tag Team Championships, which was ultimately won by the Wyatt Sicks. For now, Andrade’s future remains uncertain. Whether he resurfaces in AEW, returns to CMLL, or pursues opportunities elsewhere, his time inside a WWE ring has come to a close once again.