Andrade Grateful To WWE After Departing Promotion Again

Andrade’s time with WWE has officially come to an end, though the former NXT Champion appears to be leaving without hard feelings—at least publicly. Taking to X, Andrade expressed his gratitude to WWE now that his second run with the company has concluded.

Thank you WWE!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 15, 2025

It wasn’t just X where Andrade shared his gratitude to WWE. Taking to Instagram, the former Superstar again shared that he appreciates all WWE has done for him.

Andrade’s profile was moved to WWE.com’s Alumni section, an act that left fans believing his time had ended. Fightful Select later confirmed the news, marking the end of Andrade’s second run, less than two years after his surprise comeback in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

While Andrade’s public statement suggested no ill will toward WWE, reports indicate that the situation behind the scenes was more complicated. According to The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Andrade was “effectively released” by WWE in what was described as a non-mutual decision. The report also noted that Andrade had not been backstage at TV tapings for nearly a month, further signaling a disconnect between him and the company.

Andrade’s departure has already sparked reactions across the wrestling world. AEW’s MJF referenced him in a post on X while promoting a match against Mistico.

Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo



Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving shit out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke ass country men.



Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly ass. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 13, 2025

With his WWE run over and his AEW tenure in the past, Andrade’s next move remains uncertain. Whether he returns to Mexico or pursues opportunities elsewhere, the future of the former NXT Champion will be closely watched.