Details Behind Andrade’s WWE Exit After 2024 Return

Andrade is gone from WWE once again, with his second stint ending less than two years after his January 2024 return. New details have now emerged about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

According to The Takedown on SI, Andrade was effectively released by WWE, and the decision was not mutual. Sources indicated he had not been backstage at TV tapings for nearly a month, and by Saturday afternoon multiple talents had been informed that he had been let go.

Unlike many past roster cuts, Andrade’s release was not tied to budget reductions. PW Insider’s Mike Johnson also confirmed the news, reporting that it was WWE’s decision to part ways. The Takedown on SI reached out to the company for comment but did not receive a response.

Andrade rejoined WWE as part of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match following a turbulent run in AEW. During this second tenure, he captured the WWE Speed Championship and nearly won the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, ultimately finishing as runner-up to Carmelo Hayes.

His final WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2025, where he competed in the six-team TLC match for the Tag Team Championships, ultimately won by the Wyatt Sicks. At the show, Andrade teamed with Rey Fenix, who joined WWE this year.

With his WWE run now over and AEW potentially hesitant to bring him back, questions remain about Andrade’s next move. Whether he heads back to Mexico, explores opportunities in Japan, or takes time away from wrestling, the future of El Idolo is once again uncertain.