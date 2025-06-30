Another Stop On John Cena’s Farewell Tour Revealed

Another stop on John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour has been announced. On Monday, WWE.com confirmed that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will appear on the July 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Also advertised for the show are the 2025 King of the Ring Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Charlotte Flair.

With this latest addition, here is the updated list of confirmed dates remaining on John Cena’s farewell tour:

July 18: SmackDown – San Antonio, TX

August 1: SmackDown – Newark, NJ

August 2 & 3: SummerSlam – East Rutherford, NJ

August 8: SmackDown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

August 15: SmackDown – Dublin, Ireland

August 29: SmackDown – Lyon, France

August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia

December: Retirement match

Cena is coming off a successful title defense over CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions this past Saturday night. There was outside interference from the likes of Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, and Penta during it.