Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Returning To Television

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly set to return to television on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to a report from WrestleVotes, the seven-time Women’s Champion will be back on the blue brand, likely to begin a storyline for the upcoming Evolution 2 all-women’s premium live event next month.

Stratus, who retired from full-time competition in 2006, has made several appearances in 2025. She competed in the Royal Rumble match and teamed with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Her rumored return follows that of another Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, who appeared on the June 9 edition of Raw. That segment saw Nikki confronted by Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, ending with Nikki being laid out. Nikki later confirmed on social media she would be back on Raw for revenge.

“Annnnd still feeling that ObLIVion… Ooooh Bella Army I can’t wait for Green Bay this Monday!! So grateful for all of you!! It’s just the beginning!” Nikki posted on Instagram.

The return of multiple Hall of Famers suggests WWE is building a stacked card for the Evolution 2 event. There have been no reports of who Stratus could work with at the show.